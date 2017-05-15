Twelve Northrop student-athletes sign letters of intent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’ve heard of a bakers dozen, this was a Bruins dozen.

Twelve Northrop student athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level on Monday afternoon. The group included Richard Robertson who will play basketball at Purdue Northwest and a pair of standouts on the track team. Breanna Phillips will attend the University of Pittsburg and Kyara Muhammad is staying close to home at Purdue University.

Alyssa Reisgies (bowling), Balin Brake (tennis) and Joseph Pate (bowling) signed with Indiana Tech. Alec Agler will play baseball at Ivy Tech College. Victor Banks (swimming) and Casey Lawrence (football) are going to Manchester University. Kobe Forsyth (track) is going to Trine while Patti Giraldo (cross country/track) plans to attend Rose Hulman Institute of Technology. Health Ault (wrestling) will continue his career at Wabash College.