INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Biggie still hasn’t made his big decision.

Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan worked out for the Indiana Pacers on Monday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Homestead graduate is still undecided – and has until May 24 to hire an agent – about his immediate future on if he will officially enter the NBA draft or return to the Boilermakers for his final year.

Swanigan said he will work out with the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic