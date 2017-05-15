Potts, Ona lift Fort Wayne over Lansing 10-2

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hudson Potts tripled and singled three times, driving in two runs as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the Lansing Lugnuts 10-2 on Monday.

Jorge Ona homered and singled with three RBIs and two runs for Fort Wayne.

Lansing tied the game 1-1 in the second after Bradley Jones hit a solo home run.

Fort Wayne answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. Ona hit a two-run home run en route to the four-run lead.

The TinCaps later added four runs in the fourth and one in the sixth to punctuate the blowout.

Fort Wayne southpaw Jerry Keel (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Mike Ellenbest (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over three innings.

Bo Bichette tripled and singled for the Lugnuts.

