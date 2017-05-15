No chancellor at Indiana University Fort Wayne next year

Related Coverage IPFW to become Purdue University Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University Fort Wayne won’t have a chancellor next year after its emergence from the dismantling of Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.

John Applegate, executive vice president for academic affairs, tells The Journal Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qk5Q3P ) that the campus will have fewer students and faculty to administer, so it doesn’t justify having a chancellor.

Applegate says the job and title of who will ultimately lead the local campus hasn’t been determined.

The five other Indiana University regional campuses are led by a chancellor.

The Purdue and Indiana University boards approved plans in December for splitting up programs effective July 2018 at what is now Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. Purdue will oversee the current campus and most programs, while Indiana University will manage medical and social work programs.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.