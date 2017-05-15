Local physicians making move to buy Lutheran Health Network

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After several months of planning, a local physician’s group is making a bid to buy Lutheran Health Network, according to a report by the News-Sentinel, a WANE-TV news partner.

Kevin Leininger reports about 300 physicians are part of the group attempting to purchase the heath network from Community Health Systems. The report comes just days after CHS reported its planx to invest $500 million into Lutheran Health Networks facilities.

