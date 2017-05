WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Alexa Allen is the Pete Rose of Indiana softball.

On Monday, the Leo senior tied the all-time hits record in the state of Indiana. Her infield single against DeKalb gave her hit No. 222 to even Allen with the mark of Kendra Lynch of Indianapolis Roncalli. (It was initially ruled a hit but we’re awaiting word it may have been overturned)

She will try to break that record in her next at-bat.