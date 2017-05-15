Legendary high school hoops coach Bill Patrick resigns from Tippecanoe Valley

AKRON, Ind. (WANE) – Bill Patrick is finally hanging up his whistle.

He officially resigned on Monday and ends his legendary career as the second winningest head coach in Indiana high school hoops history with 765 victories. Patrick held the coaches clipboard for 48 seasons, the last 19 of which were at Tippecanoe Valley. He had a record of 287-139 with the Vikings.

“It’s been something that has been a pleasure,” Patrick said last year after he was honored at a game against Wawasee.

Jack Butcher is the only coach ahead of him in the record books with 806 wins.