Komets announce home schedule, open season against Toledo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets won’t have to wait long to face Toledo again.
Fort Wayne announced their upcoming season home schedule Monday afternoon. They will take on the Walleye – the team that eliminated them from the playoffs this past season – in the first game of the year on October 14 at 7:30 PM at Memorial Coliseum.
The full schedule will be released Tuesday.
10/14/17 7:30 PM Toledo Walleye
10/20/17 8:00 PM Kansas City Mavericks
10/21/17 7:30 PM Kansas City Mavericks
10/27/17 8:00 PM Cincinnati Cyclones
11/03/17 8:00 PM Adirondack Thunder
11/04/17 7:30 PM Quad City Mallards
11/17/17 8:00 PM Kansas City Mavericks
11/19/17 5:00 PM Tulsa Oilers
11/23/17 7:30 PM Toledo Walleye
11/25/17 7:30 PM Cincinnati Cyclones
12/01/17 8:00 PM Toledo Walleye
12/09/17 7:30 PM Quad City Mallards
12/10/17 5:00 PM Orlando Solar Bears
12/15/17 8:00 PM Indianapolis Fuel
12/23/17 7:30 PM Quad City Mallards
12/29/17 8:00 PM Wheeling Nailers
12/31/17 7:30 PM Toledo Walleye
01/03/18 7:30 PM Kalamazoo Wings
01/06/18 7:30 PM Indianapolis Fuel
01/20/18 7:30 PM Allen Americans
01/21/18 5:00 PM Allen Americans
02/02/18 8:00 PM Rapid City Rush
02/07/18 7:30 PM Wichita Thunder
02/09/18 7:30 PM Wichita Thunder
02/11/18 5:00 PM Quad City Mallards
02/14/18 7:30 PM Indianapolis Fuel
02/17/18 7:30 PM Quad City Mallards
02/23/18 8:00 PM Greenville Swamp Rabbits
02/24/18 7:30 PM Greenville Swamp Rabbits
03/10/18 7:30 PM Cincinnati Cyclones
03/11/18 5:00 PM Kalamazoo Wings
03/21/18 7:30 PM Kalamazoo Wings
03/24/18 7:30 PM Wichita Thunder
03/28/18 7:30 PM Kansas City Mavericks
04/07/18 7:30 PM Wheeling Nailers
04/08/18 5:00 PM Cincinnati Cyclones