Komets announce home schedule, open season against Toledo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets won’t have to wait long to face Toledo again.

Fort Wayne announced their upcoming season home schedule Monday afternoon. They will take on the Walleye – the team that eliminated them from the playoffs this past season – in the first game of the year on October 14 at 7:30 PM at Memorial Coliseum.

The full schedule will be released Tuesday.

10/14/17 7:30 PM Toledo Walleye

10/20/17 8:00 PM Kansas City Mavericks

10/21/17 7:30 PM Kansas City Mavericks

10/27/17 8:00 PM Cincinnati Cyclones

11/03/17 8:00 PM Adirondack Thunder

11/04/17 7:30 PM Quad City Mallards

11/17/17 8:00 PM Kansas City Mavericks

11/19/17 5:00 PM Tulsa Oilers

11/23/17 7:30 PM Toledo Walleye

11/25/17 7:30 PM Cincinnati Cyclones

12/01/17 8:00 PM Toledo Walleye

12/09/17 7:30 PM Quad City Mallards

12/10/17 5:00 PM Orlando Solar Bears

12/15/17 8:00 PM Indianapolis Fuel

12/23/17 7:30 PM Quad City Mallards

12/29/17 8:00 PM Wheeling Nailers

12/31/17 7:30 PM Toledo Walleye

01/03/18 7:30 PM Kalamazoo Wings

01/06/18 7:30 PM Indianapolis Fuel

01/20/18 7:30 PM Allen Americans

01/21/18 5:00 PM Allen Americans

02/02/18 8:00 PM Rapid City Rush

02/07/18 7:30 PM Wichita Thunder

02/09/18 7:30 PM Wichita Thunder

02/11/18 5:00 PM Quad City Mallards

02/14/18 7:30 PM Indianapolis Fuel

02/17/18 7:30 PM Quad City Mallards

02/23/18 8:00 PM Greenville Swamp Rabbits

02/24/18 7:30 PM Greenville Swamp Rabbits

03/10/18 7:30 PM Cincinnati Cyclones

03/11/18 5:00 PM Kalamazoo Wings

03/21/18 7:30 PM Kalamazoo Wings

03/24/18 7:30 PM Wichita Thunder

03/28/18 7:30 PM Kansas City Mavericks

04/07/18 7:30 PM Wheeling Nailers

04/08/18 5:00 PM Cincinnati Cyclones