Jeter’s No 2 retired by Yanks; Monument Park plaque unveiled

FILE - New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter addresses the media during a baseball news conference, in this Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010 file photo taken at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. Jeter was one of the worlds most covered athletes in media during his 20-season career with the New York Yankees. Now, hes joining the media with a new website "The Players Tribune" devoted to delivering athletes unfiltered views to the fans. In a statement on the site that posted Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014 Jeter said wants it to transform how athletes and newsmakers share information, and bring fans closer than ever to the games they love.(AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

 

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter’s No. 2 has been retired by the New York Yankees, who dedicated a plaque in his honor that will be placed in Monument Park behind center field.

Jeter captained the Yankees during much of a 20-year career that ended in 2014 and included five World Series titles and a New York-record 3,465 hits.

He is the 22nd player to have his number retired by New York, by far the most among major league teams, and he was the last to wear a single-digit number.

Jeter picked Mother’s Day for the ceremony, and his grandmother, parents, sister, nephew and pregnant wife joined him at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

He says “there isn’t a person or player I would trade places with that’s playing now or ever.”
