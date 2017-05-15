It may be Monday, but it’s also National Chocolate Chip Day

(CNN) There seems to be a day for just about everything and that includes chocolate chips. Which may explain why Monday, May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Day.

We can thank Ruth Graves of Wakefield, Massachusetts for this addition to the culinary landscape. In the 1930’s, Ruth added chunks of a chocolate bar to a cookie recipe while working at a place called The Toll House Inn. So now you know why on the package of Nestle chocolate chips there’s a reference to Toll House.

But don’t confuse National Chocolate Chip Day for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The latter isn’t until August 4.