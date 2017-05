LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Four juveniles in LaGrange County were released to their parents after being arrested for being minors in possession of alcohol early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a buggy travelling east on CR 200 N at 2:20 a.m. after it veered left of center.

No other details were provided in the news release.