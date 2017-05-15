Retired Neurosurgeon is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A retired Fort Wayne neurosurgeon is using his retirement to help others reach their goals of healthy living in a rather unorthodox way. Dr. Rudy Kachmann uses spoken word to deliver wellness messages and talk about diabetes treatment and prevention. He says changing what you eat can dramatically change your life.

Two years ago Fort Wayne developer Bill Bean learned about his diabetes after suffering major problems with his foot. He contacted Dr. Kachmann who offered advice and suggested he read materials on wellness and healthy eating. Bean changed his diet and in a matter of months, cut his blood sugar level in half and lost 42 pounds. He still takes medication but at a reduced dose.

Doctor Kachmann will hold a free lecture Monday, May 22nd to talk about healthy living and combating diabetes at the Kachmann Auditorium. It’s located on the campus of Lutheran Hospital on the lower level of Medical Office Building Two. The lecture starts at 7 p.m. For more information you can check out his website kachmannhealth-dot-com.