Driver found dead after car catches fire following DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man was declared dead at the scene of a single-car crash in DeKalb County Sunday evening according to a news release provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of County Road 68 at 10:39 p.m. on the report of an accident. The first police officer to arrive found a Chrysler 300 engulfed in flames. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle. When EMS arrived they performed CPR and other procedures to try and revive the driver, however they were unsuccessful.

Members of the LaOtto Fire Department were able to put out the flames.

After a search of the area, Heath B. Reed, 29, of Fort Wayne was determined to be the only person in the car and police believe speed played a factor in the crash.