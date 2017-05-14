Police: Man arrested after bad drug deal leads to shooting

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw police said a drug deal gone bad led to a shooting Saturday night.

Warsaw Police Department Captain Kip Shuter said officers were called to U.S. 30 and State Road 15 around 11:30 p.m. after a person had been shot. A few minutes later police were called to a gas station on State Road 15 North after a man reported being pepper sprayed and robbed.

Shuter said investigators learned the two calls were connected.

According to investigators, a woman was shot in the arm after attempting to by an ounce of marijuana from a man in the parking lot at Walmart. The victim told police during the drug deal a man approached her with a gun. The woman then used pepper spray and started driving away when the man shot towards the car and hit her in the arm.

Police said the woman had passengers in the car but didn’t state how many. The woman drove a short distance from Walmart, pulled over, and called for help.

Shuter said police obtained search warrants for both the victim’s vehicle and the vehicle of the man who said he was robbed.

After interviews, police arrested the man who was pepper sprayed. He was identified as Edward Bishop, 25, Lafayette.

Shuter said police found a 9mm handgun in Bishop’s vehicle, several designer drugs, marijuana, and substantial amounts of counterfeit money.

Bishop was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail without bond on initial charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, counterfeiting, possession of narcotics with intent to deal, and possession of marijuana with intend to deal.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening and she was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.