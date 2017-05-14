Mother’s Day, nice weather boosts flower popularity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Historians place recognition of mothers back to 250 B.C. Others say the early 1900’s is when Mother’s Day officially became a holiday. But none-the-less, loving mom and giving her flowers is a big part of today. In fact, a quarter of all flowers bought during the year are done for mom’s special day.

Armstrong Flowers in northern Fort Wayne is usually closed on Sundays, but they know how much mothers love the sweet scent of flowers. So they put on a Mother’s Day special.

“It’s a fabulous day,” said Vice President Sherry Armstrong Miller. “First of all, it’s a beautiful sunshine day and number two, it’s Mother’s Day. We love the flowers and everyone comes in to buy for their mother and we feel blessed about that.”

Miller says there can be an art to picking out Mother’s Day Flowers.

“Do you know a favorite color your mother loves or does she have a favorite flower?” Miller explained. “Then we try and show you different designs that would express what those colors could be or maybe just a style. Maybe she’s a real contemporary mom and she wants something more stylized, more tropical and that sort of look or maybe she’s a more old-fashioned mom and she loves pinks and purples and traditional.”

But choosing the right ones comes easy, because it comes from the heart.

“You think, ‘this is my mother I’m giving to, the most important person in the world to me, so here Mom I love you,'” Miller said.

WANE-TV NewsChannel15 would like to wish all the moms of Northeast Indiana a Happy Mother’s Day.