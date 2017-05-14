Mom and grandmother face mother’s day without slain teen



Anna Williams, mother of Abigail Williams and Becky Patty, Abby’s grandmother spoke with an Indianapolis TV station on Saturday.

Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German vanished Feb. 13 along a trail near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area.

Williams says she continues to hope and pray the girls’ killer is found. No arrests have been made. Police have released two grainy images of a man considered the main suspect.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.