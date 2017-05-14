Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle driver was killed after a crash on Business 24 in Huntington Saturday night.

According to the Huntington Police Department Facebook page, the crash happened on Business 24 near the intersection with First and East Tipton Streets around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said the motorcycle left the road while trying to make the curve onto Tipton Street. The driver crashed into a yard.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital were he died from his injuries.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.