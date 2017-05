HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers said a Huntington man crashed his snowmobile Saturday evening.

DNR officials released a brief statement Sunday.

Investigators said 62-year-old Leroy D. Stetzel Jr., was operating a snowmobile at a high rate of speed on Joe Street. He crossed Major Street and entered a driveway.

He then hit a fence.

Stetzel was not hurt.

It’s not clear if Stetzel was issued any citations.

No other details were made available.