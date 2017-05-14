Head-on collision in Van Wert Co. leaves 1 dead, 4 critically hurt

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One woman was killed in a head-on crash in Van Wert County Sunday afternoon, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department.

The collision happened between two vehicles on State Road 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and State Road 49 around 11:45 a.m.

That’s just east of Willshire, Ohio.

According to the sheriff’s department, a vehicle driven by Michael Schlenker, 67, Wapakoneta, collided with a vehicle driven by Stephanie Wysong, 32, Willshire. Police have not said what caused the collision.

A passenger in Schlenker’s vehicle, 57-year-old Joyce Schlenker, was killed. Mr. Schlenker was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

Wysong and two boys in her car, aged 12 and 7, were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. All three were last listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators said all five people in both cars were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The incident is under investigation.