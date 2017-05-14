Fort Wayne Baseball Falls To SDSU During Third Annual Vs. Cancer Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne baseball dropped a Summit League contest to South Dakota State on Sunday (May 14) 10-5. It was the team’s third annual Vs. Cancer Game. The fundraiser raises money for the fight against children’s cancer.

The Mastodons had some special guests at the park as Jett (8 years old), Riley (10 years old) and Halle (9 years old) threw out first pitches and were recognized before the game. Fans can still donate to the cause at the team’s fundraising page.

On the field, four Mastodons finished with multiple hits in the loss.

It was a 5-0 deficit in the third when the ‘Dons pushed a run across on a RBI fielder’s choice by Jake Weber. Brady Hettinger, who tripled to deep center start the frame, scored on the play.

Fort Wayne scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to 8-3 but they could get no closer than five runs.

Luke Ringhofer had four hits for South Dakota State. Tony Kjolsing added three hits.

Jackson Boyce walked three times, doubled and scored twice. Brock Logan, Jacob Dickson, Travis Upp and Dylan Wilbert each had two hits in the contest.

Jordan Martin started for the Mastodons and went 4.0 innings. He received the loss and is now 2-7. Mitchell Ley threw the final five innings, striking out six Jackrabbits. Ethan Kenkel started for SDSU and received the win after allowing nine hits in seven innings. He is 3-1 on the year.

Fort Wayne falls to 8-40 (3-24 Summit). South Dakota State is now 22-22 (15-12 Summit).

The ‘Dons return to the field on Tuesday (May 16) against Purdue. The game will be played in Kokomo, Indiana. It will have a 6:30 p.m. start.