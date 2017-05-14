Fans pack Parkview Field but TinCaps drop rubber match to Snappers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The fourth largest crowd ever in the month of May at Parkview Field saw the TinCaps drop the rubber match of their three-game series with the Beloit Snappers (Oakland A’s), 10-3.

8,101 fans congregated in Downtown Fort Wayne with the sun shining brilliantly at first pitch and the temperature in the 60s throughout the ballpark’s fifth sell-out of the season. Figuratively, though, things were stormy for Fort Wayne (13-23) from the start.

Trace Loehr led the game off for Beloit (17-17) with a triple and later scored the first of three runs in the frame. The Snappers put up seven runs in the first two innings against Hansel Rodriguez (L).

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk in the home second to put the TinCaps on the board, yet they wouldn’t get much closer.

Beloit pushed its lead back to seven, 8-1, with a run in the top of the sixth. Fort Wayne plated two in the bottom half with RBI groundouts by first baseman G.K. Young and catcher Webster Rivas, respectively.

Since Snappers starter Dalton Sawyer only went four innings (one run), Heath Bowers (W), who followed with 2 2/3 innings, collected the win.

Jorge Oña had a pair of hits, including a double to the left-field corner, as the TinCaps’ designated hitter.

Nick Monroe relieved Rodriguez and went 3 2/3 innings — the longest appearance of his pro career — allowing just a run.

The Midwest League is off on Sunday for Mother’s Day.