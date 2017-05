UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Symone Black wasn’t going to be denied this year.

After finishing as the runner-up in last season’s Big Ten Championships, Concordia Lutheran’s Symone Black earned the victory in the women’s 400M hurdles with a time of 56.01. (Black also won this event as a freshman) She also helped the Boilermakers to a second place finish in the 4x400M relays along with Wayne’s Brionna Thomas.

Purdue finished with 133 points and Minnesota came in second place.