4-year-old falls from Amish buggy, dies

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department said a 4-year-old died after falling from an Amish buggy.

According to a department report, an adult was operating the buggy near County Road 600 South and 300 West when the child fell to the pavement.

The incident happened sometime Saturday, but information wasn’t made available until Sunday.

Investigators said when first responders arrived they found the child unconscious. Life-saving efforts were performed on the child, but they were not able to revive the child.

The report said the child was riding in the backseat of a double buggy, but it’s not known why the child fell out.

The incident is under investigation.