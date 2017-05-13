WANE women help with Habitat Women Build project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During the month of May more than 300 women are helping with the annual Habitat for Humanity Women Build project.

This year’s event is taking place in the Fuller’s Landing neighborhood in northwest Fort Wayne.

The project started at the beginning of the month and a home is being built for Allison Massey. She and her 2-year-old will get to enjoy the house once it’s finished. Massey is putting a good amount of sweat equity into the home, something required of Habitat beneficiaries.

This is the 10th year for the Women Build program which empowers women to engage in volunteering, fundraising, and advocacy for affordable home ownership.

NewsChannel 15’s Alyssa Ivanson, Sara Schaefer, Holly Campbell, and Hanna Strong participated Saturday. This weekend’s work includes more framing, plywood installation, and other jobs.

