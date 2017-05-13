The Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle is back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Organizers at Fort4Fitness are preparing for the Spring Cycle event, taking place on May 20th.

The Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle will kick off on Main Street in Downtown Fort Wayne in front of the Arts United Center that Saturday, with tour distances of 10, 19, 36, and 46 miles. The 100K (62+ miles) Metric Century is also back this year and will cross the Ohio state line, travel to the mid-point in Antwerp, Ohio and finish at the same location at the start. Cyclists will receive a finisher medal after crossing the finish line and then join the Finish Line Celebration with bike valet, Spring Expo, Food Truck Alley, Kids Zone, and a Block Party.

For a more detailed look at race maps, click here. Early registration prices continue through May 17, starting at $15 for ages 14 and under and $30 for anyone age 15 and over. After that, prices increase by $5 for adults. The last day to register online is May 20 (on-site).