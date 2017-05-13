Students at Towles raise money for cancer institute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students at Towels New Tech Middle School on East Paulding Road held a fundraiser for the Parkview Cancer Institute.

A recent class project taught students about a cancer and also how to be involved with cancer patients.

Saturday morning, several dozen people released balloons – some with messages, in support of cancer patients.

Then, participants could walk or run for one mile and kids could do a fun run.

“At the very beginning of the project, the teachers went out and bought a bunch of stuff to make chemotherapy comfort kits,” said Carson Dantzer, a student at the school. ”

The fundraiser was organized as a class project.