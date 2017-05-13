Old National Bank Foundation provides grant to riverfront project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The centerpeice of early riverfront development in downtown Fort Wayne got a boost from Old National Bank Friday.

The bank’s foundation awarded at $180,000 grant to construct the “Old National Bank Plaza” within the riverfront project.

The plaza, according to plans, will feature a pavilion, band shell, public docks, ampitheater, children’s playground, and a tree canopy trail.

“We are thrilled to have Old National Bank’s generous commitment and support,” said Al Moll, Executive Director of Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation. “We truly appreciate their proactive approach in making our city a better place to live and work.”

“Old National is excited to be a partner in this important Fort Wayne community project,” said Dan Doan, Region CEO for Old National Bank. “Economic development is one of our Foundation’s funding priorities, and the Riverfront project aligns with our mission to help foster vibrant, sustainable communities.”

The plaza is a part of phase 1. City Council is expected to approve more than a dozen contracts this month. Construction is expected to get underway in June.