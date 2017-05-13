Non-profit company helps Hoosiers address student loan debt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) INvestEd, a nonprofit authorized by the Indiana General Assembly, aims to tackle the challenge of student loan debt by helping Hoosiers better plan and manage college costs.

The organization’s new initiative allows Hoosiers to reduce debt by refinancing their student loans to secure lower interest rates. INvestEd also provides free financial-aid literacy coaching to Indiana families so they can better plan for college. INvestEd also offers a tuition loan to provide parents and students an Indiana-based, nonprofit lending option.

You can learn more about the program by watching the video above.