FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Youtheatre hosted its 4th annual Fairytale Fest at Arts United.

Saturday, hundreds of people enjoyed beautiful weather, food, music, bouncy houses, and stage performances.

The Youtheater hosted a performance of “James and Giant Peace” during the event.

Kids could enjoy ice cream, arts and crafts, and face painting.

Storybook characters were available for a meet and greet and photo opportunities.

The Fort Wayne Youtheatre was founded in 1934.