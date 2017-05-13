Fraud, forgery trial delayed for pain clinic doctor

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The trial has been delayed for a Muncie pain clinic doctor accused of fraud, forgery and drug counts.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports (http://tspne.ws/2q60OYS ) that William Hedrick had been scheduled to go to trial Monday but that has been postponed until Aug. 21. Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig says the delay is due to late introduction of more evidence related to forgery charges.

Hedrick’s pain clinic was raided nearly three years ago. He is charged with forgery, unlawful dispensing of a controlled substance, Medicaid fraud and corrupt business influence, among other counts.

Craig says prosecutors plan to call about 10 witnesses, including former patients and employees.

Hedrick also faces action against his medical license filed by state licensing authorities, but that case will wait until after the criminal case.

