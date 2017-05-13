Fort Wayne Falls In 10 Innings To South Dakota State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne baseball dropped a Summit League game to South Dakota State on Saturday (May 13) in 10 innings 11-2 at Mastodon Field.

Trailing 1-0, the Mastodons tied the game in the fifth on a solo home run by freshman Garrett Mohler. It was the first home run of the New Haven High School graduate’s career. It was also a no doubter deep over the right field wall.

A two-out home run by South Dakota State’s Matt Johnson in the eight put the Jackrabbits up again at 2-1. But the lead didn’t last long. In the bottom half of the inning Jake Weber hit a fly ball to right field that the SDSU outfielder overran, falling for a double. Weber then moved to third on a wild pitch. Brock Logan was walked to set up the double play. Jacob Dickson did not comply as he hit a RBI single on a 1-0 count to tie the game.

Following zeros for both clubs in the ninth, SDSU took control of the game in the 10th with a nine-run showing.

Weber finished with two hits and a run scored for the ‘Dons. Matt Johnson had four hits for South Dakota State.

Chris Halbur pitched the ninth and was awarded with the win. He is 3-0. Cameron Boyd threw 2.1 innings and suffered the loss. He is 0-8.

Chase Phelps earned his first career start. The freshman allowed one run in 4.1 innings for a no decision. Damian Helm and Tanner McAninch each had scoreless outing in relief.

South Dakota State improves to 21-22 (14-12 Summit). The ‘Dons fall to 8-39 (3-23 Summit). The two clubs will play on Sunday (May 14) in a 1 p.m. start. It is the program’s third annual Vs. Cancer Day with the ‘Dons raising money for the fight against children’s cancer. There will be special guests throwing the first pitches, a raffle and t-shirt sales with proceeds benefiting Vs. Cancer.