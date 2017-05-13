Blue Bucket fundraiser kicks off, Walmart provides support

Related Coverage Blue Bucket Brigade rolls out in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Blue Bucket Brigade, a fundraiser between the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Boys and Girls Club, kicked of Saturday with the help of Fort Wayne area Walmarts.

Police officers, volunteers, and kids joined together at area Walmarts to raise awareness and money for the program. Kids could get photos with police officers, too.

The Blue Bucket Brigade aims to improve relationships between youth and police.

Organizers said the event helps build support for different areas of the community. Officers said their efforts in Blue Bucket give them a chance to see the good in the city and is a nice break of their normal police work.

It’s also a chance for community members to see officers in a positive atmosphere.