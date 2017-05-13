Big Brothers Big Sisters holds fundraiser at Mike’s Carwash locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Mike’s Carwash is once again teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for a fundraiser on Saturday, May 13th.

All 5 Mike’s Carwash locations in Fort Wayne will donate half the proceeds of Ultimate and Works Washes to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will help offset the cost for youth mentoring programs. Watch the video above to hear more about how this fundraiser helps Big Brothers Big Sisters.

This is the eighth year for the fundraiser at Mike’s Carwash. The fundraiser runs until 9 p.m. Saturday.