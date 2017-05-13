Auburn woman treated for hypothermia after kayaking in LaGrange Co.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Auburn woman was treated for hypothermia after getting separated form her kayaking group on the Pigeon River in LaGrange County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 26-year-old Sasha Berry was kayaking with people on the Pigeon River near County Road 1200 East when her kayak struck a log.

She became separated from the group and because of the strong current – the groups were not able to get back together, according to witness statements to the DNR.

Berry’s group waited at the next bridge downstream but Berry never arrived. At that time they called 911, according to the DNR. Conservation officers and the Angola Fire Department arrived to the river and put boats in the water to look for Berry.

After a brief search, Berry was located standing in waist deep water next to her kayak. She was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where she was treated and released for hypothermia.