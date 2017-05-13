Armed inmate at Illinois hospital holding 1 person hostage

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate being treated at a hospital outside Chicago is holding an employee hostage after taking a gun from a correctional officer.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Gengler says SWAT teams and crisis negotiators arrived Saturday afternoon on scene at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, about 40 miles west of Chicago.

Gengler says the standoff has been contained to one section of the emergency room. Authorities say the male inmate was able to gain control of the correctional officer’s weapon.

Gengler says the emergency room has been cleared of patients and no one is being allowed in. The rest of the hospital remains open.