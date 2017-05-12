Tillerson: US reviewing climate change policy

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Arctic nations have approved a document calling for global action to address climate change. But U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says his country continues to review its own policies.

Tillerson spoke Thursday in Fairbanks, Alaska, at a meeting of the Arctic Council, made up of the eight Arctic nations and indigenous groups.

The council adopted a document noting the need for global action to reduce long-lived greenhouse gases and short-lived climate pollutants.

Tillerson says the United States appreciates that the other countries have important points of view and will take time to understand their concerns.

But he says the U.S. will not rush to make a decision on climate change policy.

The United State chaired the council for the last two years and turned the chairmanship over to Finland on Thursday.

