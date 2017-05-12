Shooting victim dropped off at hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who was apparently shot was dropped off at a downtown hospital late Thursday, according to emergency dispatchers.

Police were notified by the hospital that two people had brought a man who had been shot into the hospital’s emergency room.

Emergency dispatchers said the man was in serious condition and was taken to another hospital.

Police haven’t released any details about where the man might have been shot or what happened led to him being shot.

The incident is under investigation.