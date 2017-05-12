Rosario Rips Three-Run Triple as Snappers top TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps’ five-run sixth inning wasn’t enough on Friday night at Parkview Field as the Beloit Snappers (Oakland Athletics) defeated Fort Wayne, 9-5. Second baseman Eguy Rosario led Fort Wayne at the plate with a triple and three RBIs.

Will Headean (L) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in the loss. Collectively, four TinCaps pitchers allowed 14 hits and walked five on the night.

Fort Wayne fell behind early with Beloit (16-17) putting up three runs in the first inning. The Snappers first run came when Mike Martin stole home after his leadoff double. Kyle Nowlin doubled home Nate Mondou and then scored on Jason Goldstein’s RBI single to boost Beloit to a 3-0 lead after one-half inning.

It was more bad news for the TinCaps in the third inning as a pair of wild pitches advanced Luke Persico to third base before he scored on Luis Barrera’s sacrifice fly to center.

Beloit added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning on a JaVon Shelby two-run home run to left field to push the Snappers lead to 6-0.

The TinCaps (13-22) awoke offensively in the home half of the sixth inning, plating five. Catcher Marcus Greene Jr. forced a walk with the bases loaded to score shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to open the Fort Wayne scoring. Left fielder Nate Easley singled to center to score first baseman Brad Zunica before Rosario cleared the bases with a triple off the left-center field wall that made it 6-5.

The Snappers finished off the scoring in the seventh and eighth innings on a Persico home run to left-center field and a two-RBI double by Mondou, respectively.

Next Game

Saturday, May 13 vs. Beloit Snappers (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps probable Starter: RHP Hansel Rodriquez (4.39 ERA)

– Snappers Probable Starter: LHP Dalton Sawyer (2.10 ERA)