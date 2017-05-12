Rep Banks on Comey firing: “Timing is suspect”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Congressman Jim Banks believes the timing of FBI Director James Comey’s firing is suspect. The representative from Columbia City was in Fort Wayne Friday during a House of Representatives recess.

He spoke at the Summit City South Rotary Club where he addressed bipartisanship, his work on the House Armed Services Committee and healthcare. Afterward, he talked about what’s been gripping the headlines for several days– President Trump’s firing of Comey.

“It’s been handled very poorly and it continues today,” Banks (R) said. “I’ve said over the last few days the President should do a better job at explaining the timing of his decision to fire Director Comey.”

Next week Comey is scheduled to appear in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Banks expects a lot of questions about what led to his firing.

“As well as the Russian investigation which seems to be the motivation for, or maybe one of the motivations or one of the major questions being asked whether or not that is the motivation for why President Trump fired Director Comey when he did,” Banks said.

Banks doesn’t know if Russia is the reason behind the firing, but he did call the timing of it all suspicious. He also addressed an unusual tweet Trump sent Friday where the President hinted to possible tapes of his and Comey’s conversations.

“It certainly raises more questions,” Banks said. “I don’t understand the motivation behind his tweet.”

Banks said all these incidents are distracting to the American people and to Congress’ agenda.

“One of my top priorities is to rebuild and restore the strength of the American military,” Banks said. “Issues like these are distractions from that.”

Banks says the firing of Comey is justified and has been for several months. He said there were grounds for termination after the 2016 campaign when Banks said Comey politicized his position.