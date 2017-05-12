Police: Girl dies following head-on crash in eastern Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has died following a head-on collision in eastern Indiana that injured several other people.

The Indiana State Police say in a statement that Jocelyn Grace Gesell died at a hospital after the Thursday crash in Wayne County. She was in a booster seat in the backseat of a car that collided head-on with an SUV driven by a 45-year-old man from Canfield, Ohio.

The car was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Brownsville. She was injured along with an infant and the SUV’s driver. Police say the SUV driver was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone when he crossed a double yellow line dividing the roadway.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to determine if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.