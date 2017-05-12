Peregrine falcon chicks atop Indiana Michigan Power Center to be banded

According to Indiana Michigan Power, for almost two decades, peregrine falcons have made their homes in a nest high atop the 26-story Indiana Michigan Power Center building in downtown Fort Wayne. You can watch nesting families of this raptor species via webcam, thanks to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Soarin’ Hawk Avian Raptor Rescue, and Indiana Michigan Power.

You can watch check out the Falcon Cam below courtesy of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Soarin' Hawk Avian Raptor Rescue, and Indiana Michigan Power.



