New TV ad shows Marines looking for a few good women

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Marine in full combat gear moves through dark, frigid water, gripping an M-16 rifle, then plunges under barbed wire and through a submerged drainage pipe.

It is a familiar scene for anyone who has watched television commercials. Only in this advertisement, the Marine is a woman.

It is only as the scenes flash by, and the Marine shouts an order over the sounds of explosions, does the historical nature of the new advertisement become clear.

The Marine Corps is struggling with the perception that it is the least welcoming of women among the military services. But it is seeking more recruits for the “few, the proud,” particularly athletes who could meet the tough physical standards required.

