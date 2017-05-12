Mother of 1 of 2 slain Delphi girls holds onto memories

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The mother of one of two northern Indiana teenage girls slain during a hiking trip laments that she won’t be able to experience her daughter’s prom or wedding but she can hold onto her memories of her.

Anna Williams of Delphi tells WLFI-TV (http://bit.ly/2r7ifWW ) says she remembers her daughter, 13-year-old Abigail, as upbeat, caring and happy and as a kid who loved softball, music and, most of all, art.

Abigail and 14-year-old Liberty German vanished Feb. 13 along a trail near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area.

Williams says she continues to hope and pray the girls’ killer is found. No arrests have been made. Police have released two grainy images of a man considered the main suspect.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

