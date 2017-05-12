Indiana University settles lawsuit of sexual assault case

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed by a Maryland woman against Indiana University has been dismissed after a financial settlement was reached.

The Bloomington Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2pFKV7C ) reports that the lawsuit claimed the university was negligent in allowing a student charged with rape to remain at the university after a similar incident occurred two years earlier.

The settlement reached dismisses the university as a defendant, but a lawsuit is still pending against the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. The woman says she was sexually assaulted by a member after drinking heavily at a party there in 2015.

The university released a statement that says it’s “committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all members of its community.”

The woman’s attorney Jeff Herman says his client is “happy the university was held accountable.”

A confidentiality agreement prohibits those involved to reveal how much the university paid.

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com

