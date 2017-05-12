Free Friday: Today’s fun activities that won’t cost a penny

Fellowship of Christian Athletes “Night of Hope”

Hear inspiring stories from Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and Olypmpic Gold Medalist Tamika Catchings

Friday, May 12 at 6:30pm

Memorial Coliseum Conference Center

4000 Parnell Ave. Fort Wayne

The event is free, but you have to register.

http://www.indianafca.org/nightofhope

“Surfaces” Art Exhibition

Featuring contemporary art at Jennifer Ford Art

Friday, May 12 10am-5pm

3223 Carroll Road Fort Wayne

Admission is free

Devotion though Paint

Featuring the art of Julia Bridges

Portion of exhibition sales benefit Fort Wayne Habitat for Humanity

Friday, May 12 5-8pm

Northside Galleries

335 E State Blvd. Fort Wayne

Admission is free

Comfort by Candlelight

An Evening with Kathy Troccoli

Grammy Award nominated Christian pop singer Kathy Troccoli will sing her hits and share a message of hope, truth and love

Friday, May 12 at 7pm

Coppes Commons Event Center

401 E. Market Street, Nappanee, IN

Tickets are free, but must be obtained in advance

http://www.coppescommons.com

Music in the City

Bring a lawn chair to enjoy music by O’Sister, Brother

Friday, May 12 from 6:30-8:30pm

Downtown Huntington on Jefferson Street between Washington and Market Streets