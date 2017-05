Lieutenant Erick Bolt, District Two Commander of Indiana Conservation Officers in Northeastern Indiana, recommended to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Cameron Clark that due to high water levels at the West Lakes Chain in Noble County, operation of motorized watercraft is restricted until further notice.

Director Clark has signed an emergency order to that effect on the following lakes:

Noble County: Waldron, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Jones. (NON-MOTORIZED ONLY)