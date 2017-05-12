Cousins and Catchings welcomed in Fort Wayne at FCA Night of Hope

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s not that long ago that Kirk Cousins would have been in the audience for a night like this.

Current Redskins quarterback and graduate of Michigan State, Cousins joined recently retired WNBA All Star with the Indiana Fever and four time Olympic Gold Medalis Tamika Catchings at Memorial Coliseum for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Night of Hope event. They relayed their stories to inspire and encourage student-athletes from this area.

