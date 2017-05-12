Candy makers agree to put their snacks on a diet

(CNN) Some of the biggest candy makers have agreed to put their snacks on a diet.

Mars has announced a partnership with several other candy manufacturers to reduce calories in their products.

The group includes Nestle and the companies that make Brach’s, Nutella and Russell Stover.

They plan to package their candies in smaller portions and label them more clearly.

Mars said it will spend $200 million to make sure half of its products have not more than 200 calories by 2022.

The Partnership for a Healthier America, of which former First Lady Michelle Obama is an honorary chair, is also involved.