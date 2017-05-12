Caleb Swanigan to work out for Pacers on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead grad and Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan will get a chance to impress his home-state team next week, as he’ll take part in a six-player workout at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Swanigan will be joined in the workout by Jordan Bell (Oregon); Josh Hart (Villanova); Wesley Iwundu (Kansas State); Monte Morris (Iowa State); and Derrick White (Colorado).

Swanigan is spending this week at the NBA Combine in Chicago. He did not participate in games, but went through the measurement and interview process.

Swanigan has not signed with an agent and can still withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Purdue for his junior season. May 24 is the deadline to withdraw.