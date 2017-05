The annual Police Officers Memorial took place at 11 a.m. Friday at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial located on North Wells Street in Fort Wayne. Officers with several police departments were in attendance along with Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and other dignitaries.

2017 Police Memorial View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The annual Police Memorial ceremony held May 12, 2017 at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial of Allen County in Fort Wayne The annual Police Memorial ceremony held May 12, 2017 at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial of Allen County in Fort Wayne The annual Police Memorial ceremony held May 12, 2017 at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial of Allen County in Fort Wayne The annual Police Memorial ceremony held May 12, 2017 at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial of Allen County in Fort Wayne